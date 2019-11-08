Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Windell Gerald Benton. View Sign Service Information James & Sikes Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna , FL 32446 (850)-482-2332 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Carmel Assembly of God Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Carmel Assembly of God Church Send Flowers Obituary

Windell Gerald Benton ended his journey on this earth and slipped into the presence of God on November 5, 2019. He was 84 years of age.



Gerald was the fourth son of a family of nine boys who, as a sharecropper family, lived in the surrounding areas of Dothan, AL. Gerald became a public accountant, serving the area for 20 plus years. He was an active member of Carmel Assembly of God church and served there for many years prior to his wife's illness. He was a coach in the local community and poured into the lives of young men, both the spirit of competitiveness and lessons of a godly life. He was a loving and devoted husband of 62 years, a godly and caring father of 4, and enjoyed his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to the fullest. He will be remembered by friends and family as a steadfast Christian, fun loving and full of life.



Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Benton; parents, Fred Otis Benton, Sr., and Ora Bell Mercer Benton; his brothers, Fred Benton, Jr., James LaVaughn Benton, Larry Benton and Ira Jacob Benton; brother-in-law, Martin Coates and son-in-law, Bill Pumphrey.



Gerald is survived by daughters, Marcia Pumphrey of Lakeland, FL, Sheila (Rodney) Richards of Bonifay, FL, and Jana (Keith) Shores of Chipley, FL; son, Marc (Sherrie) Benton of Dothan, AL; granddaughters, Makenzie Brown and Krista Shores; grandsons, Matthew Brown, Casey Richards, Chase Benton, Carson Shores and Dylan Richards; great grandchildren, Parker, Reid, Liddie and Charlotte Brown; brothers, Raymon Benton, Jerome Benton, Bobby Benton and Jimmy Benton, along with many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov 8, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Reverend Dr. Thomas Moore and Reverend Jerry Moore officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing. The family received friends Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Carmel Assembly of God Church. Flowers are accepted but those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Emerald Coast Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at Windell Gerald Benton ended his journey on this earth and slipped into the presence of God on November 5, 2019. He was 84 years of age.Gerald was the fourth son of a family of nine boys who, as a sharecropper family, lived in the surrounding areas of Dothan, AL. Gerald became a public accountant, serving the area for 20 plus years. He was an active member of Carmel Assembly of God church and served there for many years prior to his wife's illness. He was a coach in the local community and poured into the lives of young men, both the spirit of competitiveness and lessons of a godly life. He was a loving and devoted husband of 62 years, a godly and caring father of 4, and enjoyed his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to the fullest. He will be remembered by friends and family as a steadfast Christian, fun loving and full of life.Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Benton; parents, Fred Otis Benton, Sr., and Ora Bell Mercer Benton; his brothers, Fred Benton, Jr., James LaVaughn Benton, Larry Benton and Ira Jacob Benton; brother-in-law, Martin Coates and son-in-law, Bill Pumphrey.Gerald is survived by daughters, Marcia Pumphrey of Lakeland, FL, Sheila (Rodney) Richards of Bonifay, FL, and Jana (Keith) Shores of Chipley, FL; son, Marc (Sherrie) Benton of Dothan, AL; granddaughters, Makenzie Brown and Krista Shores; grandsons, Matthew Brown, Casey Richards, Chase Benton, Carson Shores and Dylan Richards; great grandchildren, Parker, Reid, Liddie and Charlotte Brown; brothers, Raymon Benton, Jerome Benton, Bobby Benton and Jimmy Benton, along with many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov 8, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Reverend Dr. Thomas Moore and Reverend Jerry Moore officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing. The family received friends Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Carmel Assembly of God Church. Flowers are accepted but those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Emerald Coast Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close