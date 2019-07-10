Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YC Hudson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YC Hudson of Zolfo Springs, Florida was born on March 9, 1934 in Westville, Florida to Young and Lonie (Peterson) Hudson. Jesus called him home July 5, 2019 at the age of 85. YC was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Bowling Green, Florida. YC enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing and hunting. He served in the United States Air Force for over 22 years as an Avionics Inertial and Radar Navigation Technician and in the missile program with NASA.



He is proceeded in death by his parents Henry Young and Lonie (Peterson) Hudson, his twin brother LD Hudson, and brother in law Tedd Larry Cutts.



He is survived by his bride of 63 years, Frances McLeod Hudson, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, his son Randall (Tanjala) Hudson of Eaton, Ohio, his daughters Vanessa Hudson of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Brenda (Bill) Anderson of Avon Park, Florida, Rhonda (Raymond) Lane of Avon Park, Florida, Sister Rebecca Laveeda Cutts of Byron, Georgia, brothers Winston (Lucille) Hudson of Caryville, Florida, Tommie (Geretha) Hudson of Westville, Florida, 19 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



