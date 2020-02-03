Zonnie Jane Gibson, age 77, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Wausau, Florida on Sept. 23, 1942 to George Washington and Neta (Croft) Rogers. Zonnie worked as a Dietary Supervisor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one son; Allen Rogers, two brothers; George and Jim Rogers and one sister; Bertha Arts.
Mrs. Gibson was survived by her two daughters; Theresa Hinnergandt and husband Darin and Shanie Gibson, one brother, Neel Rogers and wife Linda, 5 grandchildren; Amanda Hinnerganbt, Brandon Hinnerganbt, Donovan Hinnerganbt, Bobby Joe Rogers and Darin Rogers and one very special niece; Bertha Arts.
Funeral service were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. James Barwick officiating. Interment followed in the Barfield Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 12, 2020